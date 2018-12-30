N3 north after Tugela Plaza closed due to serious accident
Details around the accident are still sketchy with officials currently on the scene.
JOHANNESBURG – The N3 north just after the Tugela Plaza has been closed due to an accident on Van Reenen's Pass.
Earlier today, more than 1,200 cars were passing the Mooi River Plaza towards Gauteng.
Rainy conditions were over Ladysmith and Van Reenen's pass since this afternoon
The N3 south has since been turned into a stop-and-go point which is causing major delays on the N3 south.
N3 Toll Concession spokesperson, Praveen Sunderlall.
“The Ladysmith Van Reenen area we’ve got heavy rain. We’ve also got a very serious accident with the northbound carriage way is totally obstructed.
“What we’ve done is on the southbound we’ve got stop-and-go. This is going to be there for a while and it’s obviously going to affect the traffic here in both directions.”
Sunderlall says there's no confirmation on fatalities.
“We know that there are serious injuries. We wait for the confirmation as the medical services have arrived on the scene.
“We’re still standing by for confirmation if there are fatalities. But I can confirm at this stage that it is a very serious accident.”
