Motorists urged to respect rules of the road

The N3 Toll Concession says its expecting between 1,500 and 2,000 vehicles per hour on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - As holidaymakers start travelling home from their destinations officials have called on motorists to respect the rules of the road.

Spokesperson Praveen Sunderlall says law enforcement will be on high alert.

“There’s the viability of police and [other] law enforcement on the route. And there’s a lot of roadblocks [and] speed timing taking place. We just want to urge motorists to please respect the rules of the road once again.”