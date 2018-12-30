Popular Topics
King Goodwill Zwelithini faces ‘rebellion’ from chauffeurs – report

The 'Sunday Times' reports that the chauffeurs delivered a petition to the premier’s office last month complaining about two of the king’s relatives who were appointed recently as drivers.

FILE: Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini looks on prior to delivering a speech during a traditional gathering called Imbizo at the Moses Mabhida Football Stadium in Durban on 20 April 2015. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s chauffeurs are reportedly threatening to go on strike over allegations of nepotism and grievances over allowances.

The Sunday Times reports that the chauffeurs - who drive the king and his six wives including about 60 other staff at his seven palaces - delivered a petition to KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu’s office last month complaining about two of the king’s relatives who were appointed recently as drivers.

The two princes have reportedly been considered for a salary upgrade allegedly without proper procedures being followed. They also complain about the safety of vehicles used by the royal family, as well as compensation for long working hours.

The paper also reports that a strike was recently averted at the 11th hour after the South African State and Allied Workers' Union, which represents the king's drivers, gave Mchunu time to respond to their grievances.

Thami Ngidi, the premier’s spokesperson, has denied the allegations of nepotism, saying that all staff had job descriptions that were the basis of their performance agreements.

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA