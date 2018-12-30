Interventions to curb initiate deaths have failed, EC Cogta MEC admits

The province has recorded the highest number of death in traditional initiation institutions.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Fikile Xasa says the deaths of initiates is becoming a societal issue.

The province has recorded the highest number of death in traditional initiation institutions.

Twenty-one initiates have died during this initiation season.

Xasa says interventions to curb the deaths have failed.

“We started with the training of these traditional surgeons before this season started, but I don’t think we have done enough and to help those who are older to opt out of this process.”