Firefighters battle fire in Ocean View

Brazil will move embassy to Jerusalem, Netanyahu says: report
World
The blaze broke out on the Glenken Expressway, between Kommetjie and Simon's Town Roads.
CAPE TOWN – A mountain fire has broken out in Ocean View and has not yet been contained.
The blaze broke out on the Glenken Expressway, between Kommetjie and Simon's Town Roads.
The City's Fire and rescue's Theo Layne says, “Currently the fire is being fanned by very strong south-easterly wind and the rain is currently hampering firefighting efforts.”
Six fire engines, 34 firefighters and two water tanks are currently on the scene.
Two helicopters are also assisting in water bombing inaccessible areas.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.