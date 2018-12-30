Firefighters battle fire in Ocean View

The blaze broke out on the Glenken Expressway, between Kommetjie and Simon's Town Roads.

CAPE TOWN – A mountain fire has broken out in Ocean View and has not yet been contained.

The blaze broke out on the Glenken Expressway, between Kommetjie and Simon's Town Roads.

The City's Fire and rescue's Theo Layne says, “Currently the fire is being fanned by very strong south-easterly wind and the rain is currently hampering firefighting efforts.”

Six fire engines, 34 firefighters and two water tanks are currently on the scene.

Two helicopters are also assisting in water bombing inaccessible areas.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.