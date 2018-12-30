EFF forces join protesting beachgoers at Clifton 4th beach

There have been numerous protests since Friday at the Cape Town beach with activists slaughtering a sheep to remove what they call “the spirit of racism from the area”.

CAPE TOWN – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has added to the list of protesters at Clifton Fourth beach in Cape Town after beachgoers complained about a private security company that removed them from the public area.

A member of the African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape complained that security officials from the company told him and his friends to leave the beach after sunset last week.

A security company's lawyer has told Eyewitness News its members merely warned beachgoers of possible dangers on the beach after dark.

The company says it has an unwritten agreement with the city of cape town to assist law enforcement agencies, a claim the city has denied.

The EFF's Banzi Dambuza says racism has to be rooted out from the area.

“We’re calling for this racist behaviour to be shut off, where our people are removed the same way it was done back in the day where our people were given a curfew to not go to certain areas.”

The City of Cape Town has blamed a senior police member for allowing a sheep to be slaughtered at Clifton Fourth Beach.

The City's JP Smith says law enforcement officials were given strict instructions to stop protesters from bringing the sheep to the beach.

“They had initially thought the sheep was dead because it was mentioned that when they moved closer towards the crowd, they discovered that the sheep was still alive. It appeared to be wounded before and on this basis, I think there’s a basis for a charge of cruelty to animals.”

The City and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals say they will lay charges on Sunday against the protestors, as well as, the police official.

Meanwhile, former mayoral committee member Brett Herron has called out the City's political leadership over the Clifton Fourth Beach matter.

Herron has added his voice to criticism of Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato for not weighing in on the issue earlier.

Herron resigned from the City’s mayoral committee earlier this year claiming city management was not committed to building an open and inclusive city.

He says there are several issues surrounding the Clifton beach issue that concern him.

“The executive mayor released a statement five or six days after the event. So, I think the political leadership has been absent or avoiding this incident and allowing the administration and the executive director to face the music and to face the people.”