EFF forces join protesting beachgoers at Clifton 4th beach
There have been numerous protests since Friday at the Cape Town beach with activists slaughtering a sheep to remove what they call “the spirit of racism from the area”.
CAPE TOWN – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has added to the list of protesters at Clifton Fourth beach in Cape Town after beachgoers complained about a private security company that removed them from the public area.
There have been numerous protests since Friday at the Cape Town beach with activists slaughtering a sheep to remove what they call “the spirit of racism from the area”.
A member of the African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape complained that security officials from the company told him and his friends to leave the beach after sunset last week.
A security company's lawyer has told Eyewitness News its members merely warned beachgoers of possible dangers on the beach after dark.
The company says it has an unwritten agreement with the city of cape town to assist law enforcement agencies, a claim the city has denied.
The EFF's Banzi Dambuza says racism has to be rooted out from the area.
“We’re calling for this racist behaviour to be shut off, where our people are removed the same way it was done back in the day where our people were given a curfew to not go to certain areas.”
The City of Cape Town has blamed a senior police member for allowing a sheep to be slaughtered at Clifton Fourth Beach.
VIDEO: Activists slaughter a sheep to cleanse Clifton beach of racism
The City's JP Smith says law enforcement officials were given strict instructions to stop protesters from bringing the sheep to the beach.
“They had initially thought the sheep was dead because it was mentioned that when they moved closer towards the crowd, they discovered that the sheep was still alive. It appeared to be wounded before and on this basis, I think there’s a basis for a charge of cruelty to animals.”
The City and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals say they will lay charges on Sunday against the protestors, as well as, the police official.
Meanwhile, former mayoral committee member Brett Herron has called out the City's political leadership over the Clifton Fourth Beach matter.
Herron has added his voice to criticism of Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato for not weighing in on the issue earlier.
Herron resigned from the City’s mayoral committee earlier this year claiming city management was not committed to building an open and inclusive city.
He says there are several issues surrounding the Clifton beach issue that concern him.
“The executive mayor released a statement five or six days after the event. So, I think the political leadership has been absent or avoiding this incident and allowing the administration and the executive director to face the music and to face the people.”
Popular in Local
-
City of CT to lay charges after sheep slaughtered on Clifton 4th Beach
-
Police probe death of 3 women at Prophet Bushiri's church following stampede
-
City blames police officer for 'allowing' slaughter of sheep at Clifton Beach
-
King Goodwill Zwelithini faces ‘rebellion’ from chauffeurs – report
-
Authorities investigate cause of Joburg CBD building fire
-
Giraffe kicks Limpopo farm worker to death at gaming lodge
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.