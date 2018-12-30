DA concerned about robbery at some West Rand clinics over lack of security

It’s understood the Gauteng Health Department hasn't made payments to security companies and the security guards have now gone on strike.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng Shadow Health MEC Jack Bloom says he is concerned about clinics in the West Rand that have been robbed due to the lack of security at the facilities.

Bloom says most West Rand clinics have no security and the latest incident was a robbery at the PJ Maree Clinic where medication and some equipment was stolen.

“Medicines have been stolen, patients and staff are being insecure and it should be sorted out as soon as possible by the Gauteng Health Department.”

The African National Congress has declined to comment on the matter.