City blames police officer for 'allowing' slaughter of sheep at Clifton Beach

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
Go

City blames police officer for 'allowing' slaughter of sheep at Clifton Beach

A group of activists occupied the beach on Friday to slaughter the animal to drive away the spirit of racism and reclaim the space.

Activists from lobby group Black People’s National Crisis Committee brought a sheep to slaughter on the beach for a cleansing ceremony. Lauren Isaacs/EWN.
Activists from lobby group Black People’s National Crisis Committee brought a sheep to slaughter on the beach for a cleansing ceremony. Lauren Isaacs/EWN.
14 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has blamed a senior police member for allowing a sheep to be slaughtered at Clifton Fourth Beach.

A group of activists occupied the beach on Friday to slaughter the animal to drive away the spirit of racism and reclaim the space.

Beachgoers complained that members of a private security company removed them off the public beach after sunset.

The City's JP Smith says law enforcement officials were given strict instructions to stop protesters from bringing the sheep to the beach.

“They had initially thought the sheep was dead because it was mentioned that when they moved closer towards the crowd, they discovered that the sheep was still alive. It appeared to be wounded before and on this basis, I think there’s a basis for a charge of cruelty to animals.”

The City and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals say they will lay charges on Sunday against the protestors, as well as, the police official.

[VIDEO] Activists slaughter a sheep to cleanse Clifton Beach of racism

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA