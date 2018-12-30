City blames police officer for 'allowing' slaughter of sheep at Clifton Beach

A group of activists occupied the beach on Friday to slaughter the animal to drive away the spirit of racism and reclaim the space.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has blamed a senior police member for allowing a sheep to be slaughtered at Clifton Fourth Beach.

#ReclaimOurBeaches Activists have brought a sheep to slaughter on the beach for a cleansing ceremony. LI pic.twitter.com/OJ426QL7vc — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 28, 2018

Beachgoers complained that members of a private security company removed them off the public beach after sunset.

The City's JP Smith says law enforcement officials were given strict instructions to stop protesters from bringing the sheep to the beach.

“They had initially thought the sheep was dead because it was mentioned that when they moved closer towards the crowd, they discovered that the sheep was still alive. It appeared to be wounded before and on this basis, I think there’s a basis for a charge of cruelty to animals.”

The City and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals say they will lay charges on Sunday against the protestors, as well as, the police official.

[VIDEO] Activists slaughter a sheep to cleanse Clifton Beach of racism