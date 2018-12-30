Calvin Harris: I used to drink two bottles of whiskey a night
The 34-year-old DJ made the decision to quit drinking four years ago, but has said that he used to live on a diet of 'two bottles of Jack Daniels a night'.
LONDON - Calvin Harris used to drink two bottles of whiskey a night whilst on tour before he gave up drinking in 2014.
The 34-year-old DJ made the decision to quit drinking four years ago, but has said that he used to live on a diet of "two bottles of Jack Daniels a night", accompanied by several pastry treats from UK bakery chain Greggs.
When one fan on Twitter said they miss seeing Calvin singing on stage, the One Kiss hitmaker said: "The last thing I want to do is down 2 bottles of jack daniels a night, live on greggs pasties and sleep on an absolutely stinking bus all year, scream down a mic for 55 minutes and pretend to play a keyboard 5x a week those days are behind me son (sic)"
The last thing I want to do is down 2 bottles of jack daniels a night, live on greggs pasties and sleep on an absolutely stinking bus all year, scream down a mic for 55 minutes and pretend to play a keyboard 5x a week those days are behind me son https://t.co/IWX5zXCe9u— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) December 28, 2018
Calvin then responded to another fan who thought he was being pretentious and told him to encourage young DJs who are just starting out in the business, as he argued he didn't want anyone to follow the path he had.
He said: "Wouldn't dream of encouraging anyone to drink 2 bottle of JD a night and live off Greggs the baker got me in a right old state my dear (sic)"
Wouldn’t dream of encouraging anyone to drink 2 bottle of JD a night and live off Greggs the baker got me in a right old state my dear https://t.co/dYMzMgUfzU— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) December 28, 2018
And when another fan praised him for being four years sober, the This Is What You Came For musician revealed that whilst things might be a bit less fun these days, he's in much better health.
He wrote: "Aye things are a bit less fun but haven't had an arrhythmia since 2014 (sic)"
Arrhythmia is the general term for irregular heartbeats, which could cause the heart to beat too fast, too slow, or at an irregular pace.
