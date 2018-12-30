Authorities investigate cause of Joburg CBD building fire

One person is recovering in hospital after he jumped off the building when the blaze broke out on Saturday night from the 8th floor.

JOHANNESBURG - Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out at a building in the Johannesburg inner city.

One person is recovering in hospital after he jumped off the building when the blaze broke out on Saturday night from the eighth floor.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says it’s still unclear what caused the fire.

“There was one male adult patient who sustained injuries when he tried to jump from the window from the building. He was treated on scene and later transported to the nearest health facility for further medical care.”

Fire: corner Commissioner and Joubert Streets Johannesburg CBD. pic.twitter.com/73zymihJfY — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 29, 2018

Earlier this year, firefighters died while trying to extinguish a fire that broke out in a government building in the inner city.