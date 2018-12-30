Authorities investigate cause of Joburg CBD building fire
One person is recovering in hospital after he jumped off the building when the blaze broke out on Saturday night from the 8th floor.
JOHANNESBURG - Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out at a building in the Johannesburg inner city.
One person is recovering in hospital after he jumped off the building when the blaze broke out on Saturday night from the eighth floor.
Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says it’s still unclear what caused the fire.
“There was one male adult patient who sustained injuries when he tried to jump from the window from the building. He was treated on scene and later transported to the nearest health facility for further medical care.”
Fire: corner Commissioner and Joubert Streets Johannesburg CBD. pic.twitter.com/73zymihJfY— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 29, 2018
Earlier this year, firefighters died while trying to extinguish a fire that broke out in a government building in the inner city.
Popular in Local
-
City of CT to lay charges after sheep slaughtered on Clifton 4th Beach
-
King Goodwill Zwelithini faces ‘rebellion’ from chauffeurs – report
-
Giraffe kicks Limpopo farm worker to death at gaming lodge
-
[VIDEO] Activists slaughter a sheep to cleanse Clifton beach of racism
-
‘Paramedics carrying guns on duty to protect themselves sends wrong message’
-
Authorities promise full investigation into Clifton 4th Beach matter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.