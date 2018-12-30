ANC reiterates call for City of Tshwane to be put under administration
The ANC claims that City manager Moeketsi Mosola has been refusing to release funds for service delivery needs.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane says City manager Moeketsi Mosola’s decision to cancel an end of year function in the metro is another reason why the City must be placed under administration.
The ANC in the region claims the event was cancelled due to Mosola’s refusal to approve funds for the event to go ahead.
The metro says the function has been cancelled after the service provider pulled out at the last minute.
Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga has failed in numerous attempts to get Mosola removed from his position over an open-ended contract with engineering consultants GladAfrica.
The ANC claims that Mosola has been refusing to release funds for service delivery needs.
The party believes the cancellation of the annual bash was due to the same reason.
It says this fight has brought service delivery to a halt and something must be done.
The ANC’s Tshwane spokesperson Bafuze Yabo said: “The minister of the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, the premier of Gauteng, and the MEC of Cogta need to look into putting the City under administration, it cannot be business as usual.”
The party says R500 million has already been paid to GladAfrica, a company that was irregularly appointed.
The ANC claims some of that money paid to the consulting company will be used to fund the Democratic Allince’s election campaign.
