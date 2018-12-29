Umalusi hits back at Lesufi over IEB maths remarks
MEC Lesufi on Friday expressed dissatisfaction at the upward adjustment of maths results of the IEB learners.
JOHANNESBURG – Umalusi has hit back at Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi for suggesting there was bias towards learners from the Independent Examination Board (IEB).
The comments follow the announcement by Umalusi that it had approved the 2018 matric exam results.
The council announced that adjustments had to be made on some subjects for the purpose of standardisation.
Lesufi criticised Umalusi's decision to give maths results for the IEB learners a boost.
He says this showed bias because critical subjects for national senior certificate learners such as maths, physics and life sciences were left unadjusted.
Umalusi's professor John Volmink says Lesufi's comments are disappointing.
“So, what Lesufi is saying is ridiculous; you don’t get free marks. So, I’m really disappointed in that statement by the MEC because it generates unnecessary discussions like you and I are having right now.”
During a media briefing on Friday, in Pretoria, Umalusi said it was pleased with the exam results of the matric class of 2018.
It says although there were few irregularities, the integrity of the overall exam outcomes was not compromised.
The council says a marked improvement for maths, physics and life sciences by learners in the national senior certificate was the reason why their results were left as raw.
