Turkey, Russia have common aim to clear Syria of terror organisations

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also said Turkey would continue to be in close cooperation with Iran and Russia on Syria and regional issues, according to Anadolu.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. Picture: AFP.
2 hours ago

ISTANBUL – Turkey and Russia have the common aim of clearing Syria of all terror organisations, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday following a meeting with Russian officials in Moscow, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.

Cavusoglu also said Turkey would continue to be in close cooperation with Iran and Russia on Syria and regional issues, according to Anadolu.

US President Donald Trump has said that Washington would withdraw the roughly 2,000 US troops in Syria, upending a pillar of American policy in the Middle East and alarming US allies.

