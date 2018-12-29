Traffic expected to peak as holidaymakers travel back to Gauteng
Traffic on the N3 north will increase this weekend as travellers make their way to different New Year’s Day celebrations.
JOHANNESBURG - The N3 Toll Concession says it expects traffic to peak as holidaymakers travel back to Gauteng.
Traffic on the N3 north will increase this weekend as travellers make their way to different New Year’s Day celebrations.
Spokesperson Praveen Sunderlall said: “From history, Sunday we are going to have a lot of traffic entering the province again. People would like to spend New Year’s Day on the coast and then on Monday we find that people have a tendency of wanting to just get back home.
“It’s a culmination of mixed traffic coming and obviously leaving the province as well. We want to alert motorists to please drive safely.”
Over 1,300 vehicles passed through the Mooi River Plaza on Thursday, which is a deviation to the trend witnessed this time in previous years where motorists were known to head north later in the year.
Authorities say there’ve been fewer road fatalities on the N3 between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal this year compared to 2017.
JMPD TO IMPLEMENT ROAD CLOSURES
As traffic operations by police officials continue, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) says its preparing for a year-end concert set to take place at the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown on New Year’s Eve.
The City of Johannesburg will be hosting the New Year's Eve celebration to usher in 2019.
Roads in and around the area will be closed from midday on Monday.
The JMPD’s Tessa Adams said: “The JMPD will be having roadblocks on New Year's Eve [and] road closures will be implemented… Roads that will be affected will be Miriam Makeba street and Lilian Ngoyi street, Henry Nxumalo street, and Rahima Moosa street.”
Popular in Local
-
Lesufi not pleased with upward adjustment of Maths results from IEB schools
-
Activists slaughter sheep at Clifton 4th Beach in cleansing ceremony
-
Deputy Police Minister denounces ‘racial profiling’ at Clifton 4th Beach
-
‘Black people must defend their right to public spaces’
-
2018 matric: 'Some subject results had to be adjusted'
-
Powerball results: Friday 28 December 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.