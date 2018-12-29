Traffic expected to peak as holidaymakers travel back to Gauteng

Traffic on the N3 north will increase this weekend as travellers make their way to different New Year’s Day celebrations.

JOHANNESBURG - The N3 Toll Concession says it expects traffic to peak as holidaymakers travel back to Gauteng.

Spokesperson Praveen Sunderlall said: “From history, Sunday we are going to have a lot of traffic entering the province again. People would like to spend New Year’s Day on the coast and then on Monday we find that people have a tendency of wanting to just get back home.

“It’s a culmination of mixed traffic coming and obviously leaving the province as well. We want to alert motorists to please drive safely.”

Over 1,300 vehicles passed through the Mooi River Plaza on Thursday, which is a deviation to the trend witnessed this time in previous years where motorists were known to head north later in the year.

Authorities say there’ve been fewer road fatalities on the N3 between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal this year compared to 2017.

JMPD TO IMPLEMENT ROAD CLOSURES

As traffic operations by police officials continue, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) says its preparing for a year-end concert set to take place at the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown on New Year’s Eve.

The City of Johannesburg will be hosting the New Year's Eve celebration to usher in 2019.

Roads in and around the area will be closed from midday on Monday.

The JMPD’s Tessa Adams said: “The JMPD will be having roadblocks on New Year's Eve [and] road closures will be implemented… Roads that will be affected will be Miriam Makeba street and Lilian Ngoyi street, Henry Nxumalo street, and Rahima Moosa street.”