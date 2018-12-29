Showers, thundershowers for most of Gauteng expected
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service says temperatures across Gauteng will drop with thundershowers expected till New Year’s Day.
From Saturday, maximum temperatures are expected to drop to about 20 degrees.
This comes following a heatwave in the province this past week.
Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 29.12.2018 pic.twitter.com/a6IZEpLBrN— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 29, 2018
The weather service says temperatures will remain cool for the weekend through to New Year’s Day.
Forecaster Madimetja Thema said: “For Gauteng, we are expecting partly cloudy or cloudy conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers from today up until New Year’s Day.”
