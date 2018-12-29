Showers, thundershowers for most of Gauteng expected

From Saturday, maximum temperatures are expected to drop to about 20 degrees.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service says temperatures across Gauteng will drop with thundershowers expected till New Year’s Day.

This comes following a heatwave in the province this past week.

Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 29.12.2018 pic.twitter.com/a6IZEpLBrN — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 29, 2018

The weather service says temperatures will remain cool for the weekend through to New Year’s Day.

Forecaster Madimetja Thema said: “For Gauteng, we are expecting partly cloudy or cloudy conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers from today up until New Year’s Day.”