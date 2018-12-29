Powerball results: Friday 28 December 2018

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check to see if you won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday 28 December are as follows:

Powerball results: 18, 21, 30, 32, 50 PB: 8

PowerballPlus results: 10, 24, 30, 45, 48 PB: 16

For more details visit the National Lottery website.