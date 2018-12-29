OccupyCiftonBeach: ANC WC denies claims of fuelling racial tension

A member of the party was among those asked to leave Clifton 4th Beach in Cape Town by a private security company on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has rejected claims that it's using a row over beaches as a political football.

The company, Professional Protection Alternatives, was acting without any mandate from the City in the absence of any official law enforcement authorities.

Activists from lobby group Black People's National Crisis Committee slaughtered a sheep on the beach in a cleansing ceremony.

ANC spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen says the incident that sparked the outrage was not staged.

“There have been some allegations that people have been deliberately trying to provoke a confrontation for political ends, that’s not true. They went there to celebrate an annual event, and in any case, any beach in South Africa should be open to any citizen of this country.”

#ReclaimOurBeaches Mayor Dan Plato arrived at Clifton...trying to address media but activists saying “leave!” LI pic.twitter.com/pGVC7fCOfH — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 28, 2018

Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi has decried the incident as racial profiling.

“In 1989, we had a defiance campaign [and] I was a small boy. We were entering here as part of our defiance campaign. People were swimming here with their dogs, but they didn’t want to allow us as black people to enter this particular beach. So, you can’t do the same down the line in a democratic South Africa.”

The group that was kicked off the beach is organising a protest for Saturday evening at the beach.