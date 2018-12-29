Nzimande calls for urgent probe into bags tampering at OR Tambo airport

Scores of passengers have come forward saying their luggage was tampered with and valuables were stolen - either arriving at other airports or in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG – Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has asked his department to urgently look at complaints of bag tampering and theft at OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng.

Scores of passengers have come forward saying their luggage was tampered with and valuables were stolen - either arriving at other airports or in Johannesburg.

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee raised concerns on social media this week and called for "urgent interventions".

The Airports Company of South Africa responded - saying it was the responsibility of airlines to safeguard and handle luggage.

FlySafair admitted that bag tempering was a problem.

The airline said it was willing to put R100,000 on the table for "any party that can come forward and curb this".