Go

Lesufi not pleased with upward adjustment of Maths results from IEB schools

Umalusi announced the approval of the 2018 matric exam results on Friday in Pretoria.

FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has expressed dissatisfaction at the upward adjustment of Maths results from the Independent Examinations Board (IEB).

Umalusi announced the approval of the 2018 matric exam results on Friday in Pretoria.

The council announced that adjustments had to be made on some subjects due to a number of reasons.

During a media briefing in Pretoria, Umalusi said it was pleased with the exam results of the matric class of 2018.

It says no adjustments were made in the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exam results on Maths, Physics, and Life Sciences.

However, Maths from the IEB got an upward adjustment. Lesufi was not pleased with this.

“Last year, the Democratic Alliance nearly took Umalusi to court for adjusting the results of the NSC. Now that they have adjusted for the IEB results, no one is making noise.”

The MEC says this showed bias towards IEB learners because the paper was assessed before learners could write and they approved it.

He says Umalusi must explain the reason for that adjustment.

