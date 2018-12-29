Lesufi not pleased with upward adjustment of Maths results from IEB schools
Umalusi announced the approval of the 2018 matric exam results on Friday in Pretoria.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has expressed dissatisfaction at the upward adjustment of Maths results from the Independent Examinations Board (IEB).
The council announced that adjustments had to be made on some subjects due to a number of reasons.
During a media briefing in Pretoria, Umalusi said it was pleased with the exam results of the matric class of 2018.
It says no adjustments were made in the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exam results on Maths, Physics, and Life Sciences.
However, Maths from the IEB got an upward adjustment. Lesufi was not pleased with this.
“Last year, the Democratic Alliance nearly took Umalusi to court for adjusting the results of the NSC. Now that they have adjusted for the IEB results, no one is making noise.”
The MEC says this showed bias towards IEB learners because the paper was assessed before learners could write and they approved it.
He says Umalusi must explain the reason for that adjustment.
I strongly disagree with @UmalusiSA for adjusting upwards (giving free marks) Maths marks for IEB (Private Schools) while taking raw marks (no increase) for public schools. Is this an admission that public education is starting to perform much better than private education?— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) December 28, 2018
The release of results today by @UmalusiSA is an confirmation that public education has improved drastically.Umalusi missed an opportunity to declare that it’s ready to administer a single exam for the country. We don’t need NSC and IEB in one country, we need 1 exam for 1 nation— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) December 28, 2018
Fully agree with @UmalusiSA that we need to move the release of matric exams. The pressure is too much— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) December 28, 2018
For @UmalusiSA to take 39 raw marks out of 69subjects including Maths, Physical Science and Life Sciences is a confirmation that public education is maturing nicely— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) December 28, 2018
We can’t, as a country, have different standards.Therefore the call for a single examination for all our children is rational and urgent. There’s no university or workplace strictly for NSC learners nor IEB learners. We treat them equally post schooling why write different exams— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) December 28, 2018
