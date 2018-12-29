Komphela issues scathing resignation letter to former club Bloem Celtic

Komphela states that since he arrived at the club in June, he has had to pay out of his own pocket for independent analysts to prepare for matches and his DSTV connection at his house was always off.

Former Bloemfontein Celtic coach Steve Komphela’s scathing resignation letter to the club has been leaked and details numerous grievances over a period of time.

He’s now head coach of Lamontville Golden Arrows since Wednesday, says that Bloemfontein Celtic failed to honour many of the personal contractual obligations and that the club has disrespected the players and its loyal fans.

Bloemfontein Celtic players have gone on strike on three occasions this season for salaries not being paid to them and despite not having a preseason, they have done reasonably well in the league campaign.

Komphela’s other grievance was the sale of defender Alfred Ndengane to Orlando Pirates recently and the return of Lorenzo Gordinho to his parent club Kaizer Chiefs in January.

He says that the club has not been serious in finding replacements for the two defenders an area that they have been impressive in.

Komphela also detailed the poor state of the club’s training facilities and hotels in a scathing letter of resignation sent to the club.