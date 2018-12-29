Kanye West surprises Kim Kardashian with $14m gift
The 41-year-old rap star has agreed to pay the eye-watering sum of money for the spectacular apartment in Miami's so-called billionaire beach bunker.
LONDON - Rap star Kanye West has reportedly surprised Kim Kardashian West by buying her a $14 million apartment.
The 41-year-old rap star has agreed to pay the eye-watering sum of money for the spectacular apartment - which is designed by world-famous architect Norman Foster - in Miami's so-called billionaire beach bunker.
A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "Kanye saw the property during Art Basel in December and bought it as a Christmas present for Kim. It was a complete surprise for her."
The Famous rapper - who has kids North, five, Saint, three, and 11-month-old Chicago with Kim - has already agreed to a deal for the luxury apartment and the sale is expected to close in January.
Kanye and Kim's new property reportedly features four bedrooms and five 1/2-bathrooms, while their building is home to a private gym, a spa, a swimming pool, and a concierge.
Meanwhile, Kris Jenner - Kim's mother - reportedly spent as much as $500,000 on her Christmas Eve party.
The 62-year-old showbiz matriarch staged her annual 24 December bash at the Hidden Hills home of Kim and Kanye - and she spared no expense in making sure the family's 200 guests had a great time, with an insider saying the event is crucial to the family's "image"
A source explained: "The party needs to be eye-popping because it sets the tone for their empire - it creates a fantasy world and makes people want to tune in, so $500,000 is nothing for them.
"The grand spectacle of the party also helps sell Kylie [Jenner's] make-up, Kim's perfumes, and Khloe [Kardashian's} jeans. It's all about image."
