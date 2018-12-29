Hawks: Cross-border car smuggling on rise this festive season
This comes after the elite unit busted a syndicate in Madimbo village outside Masina on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks in Limpopo have expressed concern that some home affairs officials might be working with cross-border car smuggling syndicates to steal luxury cars from other provinces.
This comes after the elite unit busted a syndicate in Madimbo village outside Masina on Friday.
One suspect was arrested and a Toyota Fortuner was recovered.
The vehicle was recovered in Musina after it was reported stolen in Johannesburg.
Limpopo Hawks spokesperson captain Matimba Maluleke says cross-border car smuggling has spiked this festive season.
“There were so many vehicles that were reported stolen [and] they were smuggled out the country. It is possible that these syndicates got assistance from the officials at the border.”
Popular in Local
-
#OccupyCiftonBeach: ANC WC denies claims of fuelling racial tension
-
Activists slaughter sheep at Clifton 4th Beach in cleansing ceremony
-
Lesufi not pleased with upward adjustment of Maths results from IEB schools
-
‘Black people must defend their right to public spaces’
-
Showers, thundershowers for most of Gauteng expected
-
Deputy Police Minister denounces ‘racial profiling’ at Clifton 4th Beach
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.