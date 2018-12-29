Hawks: Cross-border car smuggling on rise this festive season

This comes after the elite unit busted a syndicate in Madimbo village outside Masina on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks in Limpopo have expressed concern that some home affairs officials might be working with cross-border car smuggling syndicates to steal luxury cars from other provinces.

One suspect was arrested and a Toyota Fortuner was recovered.

The vehicle was recovered in Musina after it was reported stolen in Johannesburg.

Limpopo Hawks spokesperson captain Matimba Maluleke says cross-border car smuggling has spiked this festive season.

“There were so many vehicles that were reported stolen [and] they were smuggled out the country. It is possible that these syndicates got assistance from the officials at the border.”