Energy Dept says too early to tell if fuel prices will continue to drop
The department announced on Friday the fuel price will decrease by more than R1 a litre for both petrol and diesel next week Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Energy says it’s difficult to tell if fuel prices will continue to drop after January.
The price of 93 octane petrol will decrease by R1,22 cents a litre while 95 octane goes down by R1,23 cents.
Illuminating paraffin will cost R1,23 cents less.
The department’s Robert Maake said: “It’s a bit difficult to tell but crude oil prices are positive. The only problem is the exchange rate which is going the opposite direction [and] we will see in the next few weeks what happens.”
