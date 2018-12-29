Energy Dept says too early to tell if fuel prices will continue to drop

The department announced on Friday the fuel price will decrease by more than R1 a litre for both petrol and diesel next week Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Energy says it’s difficult to tell if fuel prices will continue to drop after January.

The price of 93 octane petrol will decrease by R1,22 cents a litre while 95 octane goes down by R1,23 cents.

Illuminating paraffin will cost R1,23 cents less.

The department’s Robert Maake said: “It’s a bit difficult to tell but crude oil prices are positive. The only problem is the exchange rate which is going the opposite direction [and] we will see in the next few weeks what happens.”