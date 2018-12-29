Energy Dept says too early to tell if fuel prices will continue to drop

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
Go

Energy Dept says too early to tell if fuel prices will continue to drop

The department announced on Friday the fuel price will decrease by more than R1 a litre for both petrol and diesel next week Wednesday.

FILE: Petrol station. Picture: EWN
FILE: Petrol station. Picture: EWN
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Energy says it’s difficult to tell if fuel prices will continue to drop after January.

The department announced on Friday the fuel price will decrease by more than R1 a litre for both petrol and diesel next week Wednesday.

The price of 93 octane petrol will decrease by R1,22 cents a litre while 95 octane goes down by R1,23 cents.

Illuminating paraffin will cost R1,23 cents less.

The department’s Robert Maake said: “It’s a bit difficult to tell but crude oil prices are positive. The only problem is the exchange rate which is going the opposite direction [and] we will see in the next few weeks what happens.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA