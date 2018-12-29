Deputy Police Minister denounces ‘racial profiling’ at Clifton 4th Beach

Bongani Mkongi on Friday visited Clifton 4th Beach in the wake of complaints that a private security company has been clearing the beach after sunset.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi says a private security company has no right to make decisions about the time people can leave public beaches.

Mkongi on Friday visited Clifton 4th Beach in the wake of complaints that a private security company has been clearing the beach after sunset.

#ReclaimOurBeaches Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi arrives. LI pic.twitter.com/tYS46FJxYf — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 28, 2018

The African National Congress in the Western Cape raised the issue after security company PPA tried to remove one of its members from the public beach on Sunday.

Mkongi says apart from the private security issue he has also received a report about South African Police Service members racially profiling people at Clifton beach.

“We are going to have a parade with them and tell them that is not the law of the police.”

He says police will launch an investigation into unlawful activities at the beach.

“In 1989, we had a defiance campaign [and] I was a small boy. We were entering here as part of our defiance campaign. People were swimming here with their dogs, but they didn’t want to allow us as black people to enter this particular beach. So, you can’t do the same down the line in a democratic South Africa.”

#ReclaimOurBeaches Activists have brought a sheep to slaughter on the beach for a cleansing ceremony. LI pic.twitter.com/OJ426QL7vc — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 28, 2018

After Mkongi addressed the media, activists from lobby group Black People's National Crisis Committee slaughtered a sheep on the beach in a cleansing ceremony.

They believe it’s time black people defend their right to spaces such as these.