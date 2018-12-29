‘Black people must defend their right to public spaces’

Activists occupied the Clifton 4th Beach on Friday to slaughter a sheep in a cleansing ceremony claiming to exorcise the spirit of racism.

CAPE TOWN - Lobby group Black People’s National Crisis Committee says it's time black people defend their right to spaces such as Clifton 4th Beach.

Activists occupied the beach on Friday to slaughter a sheep in a cleansing ceremony claiming to exorcise the spirit of racism.

This comes in the wake of complaints that a private security company has been clearing the beach after sunset.

The African National Congress in the Western Cape raised the issue after security company PPA tried to remove one of its members from Clifton 4th Beach on Sunday.

Activist Chumani Maxwele said: “We have done what we came here to do, which is to come here and offer an offering to our ancestors. Today the dignity of black people has been restored.”

#ReclaimOurBeaches Mayor Dan Plato arrived at Clifton...trying to address media but activists saying “leave!” LI pic.twitter.com/pGVC7fCOfH — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 28, 2018

Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi says PPA has no right to make decisions about the time people can leave public beaches.

Mkongi says apart from the private security issue he has also received a report about South African Police Service members racially profiling people at Clifton beach.

“We are going to have a parade with them and tell them that is not the law of the police.”