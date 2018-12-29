ANC stalwart Khabisi Mosunkutu to be laid to rest next week
The 68-year-old’s funeral will be held on 3 January at Zoe Bible Church in Pimville, Soweto.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Gauteng Transport MEC Khabisi Mosunkutu will be laid to rest on Thursday next week.
The 68-year-old’s funeral will be held at Zoe Bible Church in Pimville, Soweto.
Mosunkutu was remembered at a memorial service in Soweto on Friday.
He passed away on Monday after suffering a stroke last year.
#MosunkutuMemorial ANCWL’s chairperson in Johannesburg Faith Mazibuko leads the league to pay tribute to Mosunkutu. BD pic.twitter.com/4rVRI5K5SP— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 28, 2018
Mosunkutu's special provincial funeral is to begin at 8.30am.
Speaker of the Gauteng legislature Ntombi Mekgwe said: “We will be taking him to the grave site at Westpark Cemetery, but I will not indicate the time to go to the cemetery because people will come early when they are supposed to be here [church] to listen to what kind of life he led when he was still alive.”
Mosunkutu received moving tributes from hundreds of mourners at a memorial.
The African National Congress’ Parks Tau says they will honour Mosunkutu by delivering the promise of freedom to all.
“We are free to vote but we are not free from hunger. We are not free from poverty, premature mortality, [and] the illnesses that afflict us simply because we are poor [or] black.”
Hundreds are expected to attend to pay their final respects.
Popular in Local
-
Activists slaughter sheep at Clifton 4th Beach in cleansing ceremony
-
Deputy Police Minister denounces ‘racial profiling’ at Clifton 4th Beach
-
2018 matric: 'Some subject results had to be adjusted'
-
Lesufi not pleased with upward adjustment of Maths results from IEB schools
-
Powerball results: Friday 28 December 2018
-
Bongani Mkongi visits Clifton 4th Beach amid sit-in
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.