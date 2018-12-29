Popular Topics
ANC stalwart Khabisi Mosunkutu to be laid to rest next week

The 68-year-old’s funeral will be held on 3 January at Zoe Bible Church in Pimville, Soweto.

A memorial service was held in Pimville, Soweto, for the late ANC stalwart Khabisi Mosunkutu on 28 December 2018. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN.
A memorial service was held in Pimville, Soweto, for the late ANC stalwart Khabisi Mosunkutu on 28 December 2018. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Gauteng Transport MEC Khabisi Mosunkutu will be laid to rest on Thursday next week.

The 68-year-old’s funeral will be held at Zoe Bible Church in Pimville, Soweto.

Mosunkutu was remembered at a memorial service in Soweto on Friday.

He passed away on Monday after suffering a stroke last year.

Mosunkutu's special provincial funeral is to begin at 8.30am.

Speaker of the Gauteng legislature Ntombi Mekgwe said: “We will be taking him to the grave site at Westpark Cemetery, but I will not indicate the time to go to the cemetery because people will come early when they are supposed to be here [church] to listen to what kind of life he led when he was still alive.”

Mosunkutu received moving tributes from hundreds of mourners at a memorial.

The African National Congress’ Parks Tau says they will honour Mosunkutu by delivering the promise of freedom to all.

“We are free to vote but we are not free from hunger. We are not free from poverty, premature mortality, [and] the illnesses that afflict us simply because we are poor [or] black.”

Hundreds are expected to attend to pay their final respects.

