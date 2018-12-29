12 arrested in Ekurhuleni during police blitz operation
During this festive season operations police confiscated drugs, including dagga and mandrax that’s estimated to have a street value of R103,000.
JOHANNESBURG – Ekurhuleni police have arrested 12 people for various offences following police blitz operations that were conducted in Vosloorus.
The suspects which are 1 woman and 11 men are between the ages of 22 and 38 years old.
Ekurhuleni Metro Police Superintendent Wilfred Kgasago says including the drugs they also found three firearms and nyaope in possession of the suspects.
“We also recovered a vehicle which was stolen earlier in Boksburg in the morning. It was recovered in Phumula and it is regarded as a successful operation and our operations will continue into the new year .”
