Zweli Mkhize meets EC traditional leaders on initiate deaths
In this current season, there have been 34 reported deaths of initiates, with 20 of them coming from the Eastern Cape.
CAPE TOWN - Following the recent deaths of initiates in the Eastern Cape, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Zweli Mkhize met the Eastern Cape traditional leadership on Thursday to discuss ways of preventing further deaths of initiates during the traditional ritual of ulwaluko.
The meeting took place at the Nqadu Great Place in Willowvale.
“The minister and the leaders agreed to intensify efforts to ensure that no initiates die while undergoing this tradition. They’ve also agreed to meet on the second week of January to ensure that they put together a plan and partnership,” says CoGTA’s spokesperson Musa Zondi.
Mkhize will convene a meeting to focus on ensuring zero deaths and mutilation.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
