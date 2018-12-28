'We'll hunt down gang leaders, hitmen,' says CT Anti-gang Unit
The Anti-gang Unit has warned gangsters they won't get away with murder.
CAPE TOWN - The Anti-gang Unit has warned gangsters they won't get away with murder.
This in the wake of several fatal shooting incidents on the Cape Flats over the Christmas week.
Unit members and ordinary SAPS members made swift arrests following shootings in Valhalla Park and Bonteheuwel.
In one of the incidents, two young children were among those killed.
Commander of the Anti-gang Unit, Major-General Andre Lincoln: "I want the leaders of these gangs to know that we will not only hunt down their hitmen, we will hunt them down as well because they are going to start taking responsibility for their actions because it is unexplainable how you can enjoy your festive season when you call in a hit or drive-by shooting and innocent people are being nailed."
Popular in Local
-
City of CT reminds security firm of role in wake of Clifton Beach incident
-
Clifton 4th incident: ‘We were warning beachgoers about sexual assault’
-
[WATCH] Operation Vala targets Leeuwkop prison in surprise raid
-
Over 100 prison officials fired this year for smuggling, collusion with inmates
-
Traffic officer dies after being hit by bus in Gauteng
-
[LISTEN] City of CT on why beachgoers were kicked off Clifton beach
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.