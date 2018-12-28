'We'll hunt down gang leaders, hitmen,' says CT Anti-gang Unit

The Anti-gang Unit has warned gangsters they won't get away with murder.

CAPE TOWN - The Anti-gang Unit has warned gangsters they won't get away with murder.

This in the wake of several fatal shooting incidents on the Cape Flats over the Christmas week.

Unit members and ordinary SAPS members made swift arrests following shootings in Valhalla Park and Bonteheuwel.

In one of the incidents, two young children were among those killed.

Commander of the Anti-gang Unit, Major-General Andre Lincoln: "I want the leaders of these gangs to know that we will not only hunt down their hitmen, we will hunt them down as well because they are going to start taking responsibility for their actions because it is unexplainable how you can enjoy your festive season when you call in a hit or drive-by shooting and innocent people are being nailed."