WC traffic chief warns against smuggling drugs, cigarettes into province
A 29-year-old man was arrested on the N1 highway, just outside Laingsburg on Thursday for transporting 7,500 packets of illegal cigarettes to Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa says that our economy suffers an annual loss of R5.8 billion in tax revenue due to the illicit cigarette trade.
A 29-year-old man was arrested on the N1 highway, just outside Laingsburg on Thursday for transporting 7,500 packets of illegal cigarettes to Cape Town.
Africa says: "Please do not even think of bringing illegal stuff into the Western Cape. We will do everything in our power to stop this smuggling of drugs and illegal cigarettes. There are up to R5.8 billion in losses of taxes every year in SA due to illegal cigarettes."
Meanwhile, another motorist was also arrested on the same route yesterday and 33 boxes of a drug called khat was confiscated.
Both suspects are due to appear in court soon.
Popular in Local
-
City of CT reminds security firm of role in wake of Clifton Beach incident
-
Clifton 4th incident: ‘We were warning beachgoers about sexual assault’
-
[WATCH] Operation Vala targets Leeuwkop prison in surprise raid
-
Over 100 prison officials fired this year for smuggling, collusion with inmates
-
Traffic officer dies after being hit by bus in Gauteng
-
[LISTEN] City of CT on why beachgoers were kicked off Clifton beach
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.