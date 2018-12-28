WC traffic chief warns against smuggling drugs, cigarettes into province

A 29-year-old man was arrested on the N1 highway, just outside Laingsburg on Thursday for transporting 7,500 packets of illegal cigarettes to Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa says that our economy suffers an annual loss of R5.8 billion in tax revenue due to the illicit cigarette trade.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on the N1 highway, just outside Laingsburg on Thursday for transporting 7,500 packets of illegal cigarettes to Cape Town.

Africa says: "Please do not even think of bringing illegal stuff into the Western Cape. We will do everything in our power to stop this smuggling of drugs and illegal cigarettes. There are up to R5.8 billion in losses of taxes every year in SA due to illegal cigarettes."

Meanwhile, another motorist was also arrested on the same route yesterday and 33 boxes of a drug called khat was confiscated.

Both suspects are due to appear in court soon.