WC ANC pleased with start to list conference
The meeting will elect candidates to represent the party in parliament and the legislature after next year’s elections.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape says that its list conference has kicked off without any interruptions on Thursday.
Last week, the national ANC leadership nullified the provincial list conference.
ANC's Dennis Cruywagen: "Voting went off without a hitch. Counting commenced last night and it was finished at 6am this morning, so tomorrow [Saturday] the results will be presented to the provincial list committee and then they will give it the provincial executive committee for approval. The whole process went off without a hitch."
The ANC's national list conference, which was supposed to be held last week, has also been postponed to next month due to alleged infighting.
