Water trucks head to Beaufort West as water crisis bites
The town is in the grips of a major water crisis, with the main feeder dam empty and underground water sources rapidly running dry.
CAPE TOWN - Two water trucks are headed for Beaufort West on Friday from Cape Town to ensure that residents have enough water to get by.
The town is in the grips of a major water crisis, with the main feeder dam empty and underground water sources rapidly running dry.
There are now strict water shedding measures in place and residents have no running water for most of the day.
Executive mayor of the town Noel Constable said: “They said they will fast-track funding from the national department, I hope that they will do that. They also supply and supporting us with bottled water. They will send us some trucks this morning from Cape Town.”
Popular in Local
-
Fuel prices to drop by more than R1 on 2 January
-
City of CT reminds security firm of role in wake of Clifton Beach incident
-
Clifton 4th incident: ‘We were warning beachgoers about sexual assault’
-
Deputy Police Minister to visit Clifton 4th beach over removals
-
Beaufort West implements tougher measures as water supply dries up
-
'We'll hunt down gang leaders, hitmen,' says CT Anti-gang Unit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.