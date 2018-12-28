Popular Topics
Water trucks head to Beaufort West as water crisis bites

The town is in the grips of a major water crisis, with the main feeder dam empty and underground water sources rapidly running dry.

Beaufort West. Picture: EWN
Beaufort West. Picture: EWN
30 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Two water trucks are headed for Beaufort West on Friday from Cape Town to ensure that residents have enough water to get by.

The town is in the grips of a major water crisis, with the main feeder dam empty and underground water sources rapidly running dry.

There are now strict water shedding measures in place and residents have no running water for most of the day.

Executive mayor of the town Noel Constable said: “They said they will fast-track funding from the national department, I hope that they will do that. They also supply and supporting us with bottled water. They will send us some trucks this morning from Cape Town.”

