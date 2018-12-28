Umalusi to release 2018 matric exam quality assurance results
The body is expected to brief the media in Pretoria later on Friday and announce whether it approves the national examination results.
CAPE TOWN - The class of 2018 will be one step closer to getting their marks today as Umalusi prepares to release its exam quality assurance results.
Umalusi's Lucky Ditaunyane said: “To inform the South African public about a very lengthy quality assurance process conducted by Umalusi to quality assure the writing of the national examinations in 2018 which started in October and ended in November.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
