Umalusi to release 2018 matric exam quality assurance results

The body is expected to brief the media in Pretoria later on Friday and announce whether it approves the national examination results.

FILE: Umalusi representatives brief the media on its readiness for the 2017 matric exams. Picture: EWN
FILE: Umalusi representatives brief the media on its readiness for the 2017 matric exams. Picture: EWN
16 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The class of 2018 will be one step closer to getting their marks today as Umalusi prepares to release its exam quality assurance results.

The body is expected to brief the media in Pretoria later on Friday and announce whether it approves the national examination results.

Umalusi's Lucky Ditaunyane said: “To inform the South African public about a very lengthy quality assurance process conducted by Umalusi to quality assure the writing of the national examinations in 2018 which started in October and ended in November.”

A breakdown of the number of candidates writing this year's matric exams. Cindy Archillies/EWN.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

