Umalusi: '2018 matric exams free, fair and credible'
The body's professor John Volmink says there were no exam paper leaks this year and overall the body can certify the results.
PRETORIA - Umalusi has approved the release of the 2018 matric results.
The council says there were no systemic irregularities that could have compromised the overall integrity of the exam results.
It says there were a few incidents of group copying and those implicated, will have their results blocked.
Umalusi chairperson Professor John Volmink says the fact that no adjustments were made in subjects such as Maths, Life Sciences and Physics shows there’s a significant improvement in the quality of the process.
“Having studied all the evidence at hand on the management and conduct of the National Senior Certificate examinations administrated by the Department of Basic Education, Umalusi is satisfied that apart from incidents of irregularities, there are no systemic irregularities.”
He says that despite a few cases of group copying and exam paper leaks, the overall exams were free, fair and credible.
The council says the results of those who were implicated in cheating will be blocked.
It says the release of matric exams in the first week of January should be reconsidered in future because this puts massive pressure on the system.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
