Still no answers on Seipati Lechoano’s cause of death

The Free State government employee’s body was discovered earlier this week in a car in the basement of a government building where she worked.

JOHANNESBURG - Following the inconclusive autopsy of Free State government employee Seipati Lechoano in Bloemfontein, police say they’re not sure when the Health Department will give them further autopsy details.

It’s understood she was found with her hands and feet tied, and her body already in a decomposing state.

Lechoano worked in the government’s anti-fraud department and was reported missing over a week ago when she was last seen leaving for work.

Autopsy results on Thursday were inconclusive, with more tests being carried out to determine the cause of death.

“We are not sure, at this stage, about the autopsy because it was conducted on Thursday. Conclusive and further tests have to be done. We don’t know when the tests will be available. The Department of Health will indicate when the results are ready,” says Free State police spokesperson Colonel Thandi Mbambo.

Meanwhile, despite reports that Lechoano worked for the Special Investigative Unit (SIU), the independent statutory body says she wasn’t employed by them.

They further added that they were not investigating any fraud or corruption in the Mangaung metro.