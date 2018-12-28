Search continues for missing Delft girl (9)
Linathi Titshala went missing on the December.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Missing Persons Unit and other organisations are working together in the search for a missing nine-year-old Delft girl.
Linathi Titshala went missing on the December.
She’s believed to have walked from her grandmother’s house to her mom’s home in Cork Tree Street when she went missing. The houses are in close proximity.
Candice van Redan from the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit says that flyers have been distributed to all in the community and the search continues.
"Mortuary checks have been done every second day, as far as we know and we've gone around to every one of her classmates where she attends school and we've also involved Metro's K9 unit. They've been doing the searches with us."
Popular in Local
-
Clifton 4th incident: ‘We were warning beachgoers about sexual assault’
-
City of CT reminds security firm of role in wake of Clifton Beach incident
-
Over 100 prison officials fired this year for smuggling, collusion with inmates
-
[WATCH] Operation Vala targets Leeuwkop prison in surprise raid
-
Traffic officer dies after being hit by bus in Gauteng
-
[LISTEN] City of CT on why beachgoers were kicked off Clifton beach
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.