Search continues for missing Delft girl (9)

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Missing Persons Unit and other organisations are working together in the search for a missing nine-year-old Delft girl.

Linathi Titshala went missing on the December.

She’s believed to have walked from her grandmother’s house to her mom’s home in Cork Tree Street when she went missing. The houses are in close proximity.

Candice van Redan from the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit says that flyers have been distributed to all in the community and the search continues.

"Mortuary checks have been done every second day, as far as we know and we've gone around to every one of her classmates where she attends school and we've also involved Metro's K9 unit. They've been doing the searches with us."