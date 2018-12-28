Popular Topics
SA nanosatellite launch to help keep country safe, says dept

ZACube-2 is the country's first of a kind and was launched on Thursday with other nanosatellites in Russia to help keep an eye on South Africa’s oceans and veld fires.

ZACube-2 is the country's first of a kind and was launched on Thursday with other nanosatellites in Russia to help keep an eye on South Africa’s oceans and veld fires. Picture: @fsatispace/Twitter
Picture: @fsatispace/Twitter
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Science and Technology says the launch of the smallest satellite into orbit will help keep the country safe and advance the sector.

ZACube-2 is the country's first of a kind and was launched on Thursday with other nanosatellites in Russia to help keep an eye on South Africa’s oceans and veld fires.

The department says the R16.5 million satellite will also detect trespassers.

Deputy director-general Mmboneni Muofhe said: “The data that we will use, whether it’s around our prediction of weather or all sorts of disasters, it is data that we buy from foreign supply. Now, the moment we start getting our own satellite it means that it also enhances our data sovereignty [and] you’re able to get the kind of data that you want, when you want.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA