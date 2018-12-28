SA nanosatellite launch to help keep country safe, says dept
ZACube-2 is the country's first of a kind and was launched on Thursday with other nanosatellites in Russia to help keep an eye on South Africa’s oceans and veld fires.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Science and Technology says the launch of the smallest satellite into orbit will help keep the country safe and advance the sector.
ZACube-2 is the country's first of a kind and was launched on Thursday with other nanosatellites in Russia to help keep an eye on South Africa’s oceans and veld fires.
Five years ago on this day #TshepisoSat was launched from Yasny in Russia! #ZACUBE1 #CubeSat pic.twitter.com/IPzuW96iGq— F'SATI - CPUT (@fsatispace) November 21, 2018
The department says the R16.5 million satellite will also detect trespassers.
Deputy director-general Mmboneni Muofhe said: “The data that we will use, whether it’s around our prediction of weather or all sorts of disasters, it is data that we buy from foreign supply. Now, the moment we start getting our own satellite it means that it also enhances our data sovereignty [and] you’re able to get the kind of data that you want, when you want.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
City of CT reminds security firm of role in wake of Clifton Beach incident
-
Clifton 4th incident: ‘We were warning beachgoers about sexual assault’
-
[WATCH] Operation Vala targets Leeuwkop prison in surprise raid
-
Over 100 prison officials fired this year for smuggling, collusion with inmates
-
Traffic officer dies after being hit by bus in Gauteng
-
[LISTEN] City of CT on why beachgoers were kicked off Clifton beach
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.