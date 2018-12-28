RandReport: Rand firmer on positive trade data

South Africa’s trade deficit swung to R3.49 billion surplus in November from a revised R4.28 billion deficit in October, official data showed on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The rand firmed against a weaker dollar in light year-end trade on Friday, helped by data that showed the country swung into a trade surplus in November.

At 15:00 GMT the rand traded at 14.3975, 0.5% stronger than its overnight close in New York.

The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, remained on the back foot, down 0.1%.

Bonds were stronger, with the yield on the benchmark paper due in 2026 down 3.5 basis points to 8.865%.

On the bourse, stocks climbed, tracking gains in other emerging markets as investor sentiment was boosted by Wall Street’s late rebound the previous session.

The benchmark JSE Top-40 index climbed 1.81% to 46,483 and the broader All-share index added 1.71% to 52,434.