#RandReport: Rand firmer on positive trade data
South Africa’s trade deficit swung to R3.49 billion surplus in November from a revised R4.28 billion deficit in October, official data showed on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand firmed against a weaker dollar in light year-end trade on Friday, helped by data that showed the country swung into a trade surplus in November.
At 15:00 GMT the rand traded at 14.3975, 0.5% stronger than its overnight close in New York.
South Africa’s trade deficit swung to R3.49 billion ($242.9 million) surplus in November from a revised R4.28 billion deficit in October, official data showed on Friday.
The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, remained on the back foot, down 0.1%.
Bonds were stronger, with the yield on the benchmark paper due in 2026 down 3.5 basis points to 8.865%.
On the bourse, stocks climbed, tracking gains in other emerging markets as investor sentiment was boosted by Wall Street’s late rebound the previous session.
The benchmark JSE Top-40 index climbed 1.81% to 46,483 and the broader All-share index added 1.71% to 52,434.
Popular in Business
-
Fuel prices to drop by more than R1 on 2 January
-
Historic UK music retailer HMV collapses due to digital surge
-
Britain voices 'grave' concerns over China's Huawei
-
Oil prices jump, but oversupply worries persist
-
Elon Musk: Cave rescuer’s defamation case should be dismissed
-
Amcu strike negatively impacting production, says Sibanye-Stillwater
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.