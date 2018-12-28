Proteas survive testing moments to close on victory

Hashim Amla and Dean Elgar put on a gutsy partnership of over 50 runs to put South Africa in the driving seat on 81/1 at lunch and needing a further 68 runs to win the first Test on day 3.

JOHANNESBURG - On a gloomy day 3 morning session, the South African batsmen survived a pressure-filled first hour to reach lunch on 81/1, still needing a further 68 runs to win the first Test match against Pakistan at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

South Africa started the third morning needing to chase down a target of 149 after Duanne Olivier’s heroics of 5/90 on day 2 dismissed Pakistan for 190 at the end of day's play. With overnight rain and a pitch that was providing inconsistent bounce, the chase was not going to be plain sailing for Faf du Plessis's men.

That assertion was vindicated as early as the second ball of the second over of the morning from Hassan Ali when the skiddy Pakistan quick dismissed Aiden Markram in identical fashion to the first innings where he got the ball to nip back at the opener, trapping him leg before wicket without scoring to give his side early hope.

Markram's wicket gave the visitors' bowling attack a lift as they continued to bowl tight lines at the batsmen. Hashim Amla, who has been struggling for form in recent times, got a reprieve as he slashed at an Ali ball, only to be dropped by Fakhar Zaman at gully on 8.

Then the controversial moment came as Dean Elgar’s caught behind decision was overturned by the third umpire, who overruled the on-field umpire’s soft signal of out. Elgar edged a delivery from Shaheen Shah Afridi to Azhar Ali at first slip who looked to have gotten his fingers underneath the ball but the third umpire deemed that the ball had touched the ground before going into Azhar Ali’s hands, much to the dismay and fury of the Pakistani players and coaching staff.

Amla and Elgar then put on a gutsy partnership of over 50 runs to put South Africa in the driving seat on 81/1, still needing a further 68 runs to win the first Test on day 3.