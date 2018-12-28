Private security company to halt Clifton beach patrols

Professional Protection Alternatives recently came under fire when members of its staff told beachgoers to leave Clifton 4th Beach.

CAPE TOWN - Private security company Professional Protection Alternatives (PPA) says it will no longer patrol the Clifton beaches.

PPA recently came under fire when members of its staff told beachgoers to leave Clifton 4th Beach.

PPA’s legal representative Bruce Hendricks says the staff usually patrol the Clifton area.

“They patrol the area at the beach and places situated near restaurants and residential premises they service in the area.”

However, following the beach-clearing incident and complaints, the company will no longer patrol the beaches.

On Thursday, PPA said it was warning beachgoers about a sexual assault crime that had occurred on the beach.

However, the City of Cape Town has confirmed with Camps Bay police that no incidents of rape were reported on Sunday at Clifton 4th beach.

The company’s legal representative said it has an unwritten agreement with the city to help it with law enforcement. But city officials say that’s not the case.

It’s now sent the private security company a formal email reminding it of its roles and responsibilities.

Meanwhile, members of a newly formed action group are planning to occupy Clifton 4th beach on Friday.

A group borne out of the Fees Must Fall movement called on people of colour to join a sit-in on the beach starting at 6pm on Friday evening.

The African National Congress, which has cried foul following the incident, is planning a beach occupation starting on Saturday.

At the same time, police have confirmed that they are investigating three separate assault cases against the company.

LISTEN: City of CT on why beachgoers were kicked off Clifton beach

Additional reporting by Shamiela Fisher.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)