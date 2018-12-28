Police expect more arrests in Valhalla Park, Bonteheuwel shootings
Two young children were among those killed in suspected gang violence over the week of Christmas.
CAPE TOWN - Police say more arrests are imminent in connection with a spate of deadly shootings in Valhalla Park and Bonteheuwel.
Two young children were among those killed in suspected gang violence over the week of Christmas.
Shooting incidents have also been reported in Factreton and Mitchells Plain.
Members of the police's anti-gang unit have arrested five suspects following two drive-by shootings in Bonteheuwel and Valhalla Park.
Officers nabbed a 23-year-old suspect in an Athlone informal settlement on Thursday while six others are being questioned by police.
The search then led SAPS members to two more suspects wanted for murders perpetrated in Bishop Lavis in October.
A further two arrests were made in the Kreefgat area, where another six suspects were taken in for questioning.
Both drive-by shootings occurred on Christmas Eve.
In the first attack in Valhalla Park, unknown gunmen opened fire outside a spaza shop, killing 2 children, aged four and six, and wounding five other people.
Minutes later in Bonteheuwel, a man was gunned down and two others were shot and wounded.
Popular in Local
-
Clifton 4th incident: ‘We were warning beachgoers about sexual assault’
-
[LISTEN] City of CT on why beachgoers were kicked off Clifton beach
-
City of CT reminds security firm of role in wake of Clifton Beach incident
-
Woman killed in Fourways house fire
-
Traffic officer dies after being hit by bus in Gauteng
-
Lower oil price to offer some relief for SA consumers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.