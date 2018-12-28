Police expect more arrests in Valhalla Park, Bonteheuwel shootings

Two young children were among those killed in suspected gang violence over the week of Christmas.

CAPE TOWN - Police say more arrests are imminent in connection with a spate of deadly shootings in Valhalla Park and Bonteheuwel.

Two young children were among those killed in suspected gang violence over the week of Christmas.

Shooting incidents have also been reported in Factreton and Mitchells Plain.

Members of the police's anti-gang unit have arrested five suspects following two drive-by shootings in Bonteheuwel and Valhalla Park.

Officers nabbed a 23-year-old suspect in an Athlone informal settlement on Thursday while six others are being questioned by police.

The search then led SAPS members to two more suspects wanted for murders perpetrated in Bishop Lavis in October.

A further two arrests were made in the Kreefgat area, where another six suspects were taken in for questioning.

Both drive-by shootings occurred on Christmas Eve.

In the first attack in Valhalla Park, unknown gunmen opened fire outside a spaza shop, killing 2 children, aged four and six, and wounding five other people.

Minutes later in Bonteheuwel, a man was gunned down and two others were shot and wounded.