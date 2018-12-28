Police arrest 6 suspects for various crimes in Nyanga
It’s understood three of the suspects were apprehended on charges of rape in Browns Farm, Philippi.
CAPE TOWN - Police in Cape Town have made half a dozen arrests in the Nyanga area in recent days.
Authorities say the other arrests were for the possession of a stolen vehicle, an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
“All the arrested suspects are expected to appear in the various court in the Nyanga cluster, as well as Wynberg, where they will be facing charges of murder, rape and illegal possession of a firearm. The arrested suspects are aged between 21 and 35,” says police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
