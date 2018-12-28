Over 100 prison officials fired this year for smuggling, collusion with inmates

Deputy Correctional Services Minister Thabang Makwetla revealed the figures on Thursday during a surprise prison raid at the Leeuwkop Correctional Centre in Bryanston.

JOHANNESBURG - The Correctional Services Department has fired more than 100 officials for smuggling contraband into prisons and colluding with inmates.

Operation Vala is not only about seizing contraband from inmates but a chance for the department to scrutinise officials who are complicit in the smuggling of banned substances.

Since surprise raids started, the department says that over 100 officials have been dismissed.

Makwetla said: “Many times and last time I gave the stats that in this financial year about 192 members of this department were dismissed. And I gave the stats of those who were suspended. There are no incidents where we become unaware of that management can keep a blind eye on.”

#LeeuwkopPrisonRaid weed, cellphones, SIM cards are among the contraband found. BD pic.twitter.com/DsREKXq3t9 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 27, 2018

During Thursday’s raid officials confiscated cash, cellphones dagga and SIM cards among other smuggled goods.

Makwetla says they won't rest until all prisons are rid of smuggled goods.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)