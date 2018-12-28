NSPCA wants charges reinstated after 42 goats killed
It’s alleged that a farmer and his son killed 42 goats that were grazing on their farm.
JOHANNESBURG - Following the brutal killing of 42 goats in Mpumalanga over Christmas, the NSPCA says it’s appalled by the decision by the plaintiff and accused to settle the matter out of court.
They reportedly shot three of the animals before using their two bakkies to allegedly run over the rest of the herd.
The men appeared in court on Thursday and agreed to settle out of court.
The NSPCA’s Navesh Singh says it’s flabbergasted by the out of court settlement.
“The Farm Animal Protection Unit is currently working with the Standerton magistrates court to reinstate the charges in terms of the Animals Protection Act.
“We will explore all our legal options and we will stop at nothing to ensure justice for the victims of this most heinous and callous crime."
