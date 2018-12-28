No leaks during 2018 matric exams - Umalusi
The quality assurance body says despite a few cases of group copying, the overall exams were free, fair and credible.
PRETORIA - Umalusi says there were no paper leaks in the matric exams this year and it has approved the release of the 2018 results. This is in stark contrast to other years.
Added to this, the council says there were no systemic irregularities that could have compromised the overall integrity of the exam results.
It says there were a few incidents of group copying and those implicated will have their results blocked.
Umalusi chair Professor John Volmink says the fact that no adjustments were made in subjects such as maths, life sciences, and physics shows there’s a significant improvement in the quality of the process.
“Of all the assessment bodies, none of them have given us cause to declare the examinations invalid.”
Volmink says despite a few cases of group copying, the overall exams were free, fair and credible.
“Having studied all the evidence at hand on the management and conduct of the National Senior Certificate examinations administrated by the Department of Basic Education, Umalusi is satisfied that apart from a few incidents, there are no systemic irregularities,” Volmink said.
The council says the release of matric exams in the first week of January should be reconsidered in future because this puts massive pressure on the system.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Fuel prices to drop by more than R1 on 2 January
-
Deputy Police Minister to visit Clifton 4th beach over removals
-
Clifton 4th incident: ‘We were warning beachgoers about sexual assault’
-
City of CT reminds security firm of role in wake of Clifton Beach incident
-
Umalusi: '2018 matric exams free, fair and credible'
-
Water trucks head to Beaufort West as water crisis bites
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.