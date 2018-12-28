Popular Topics
No leaks during 2018 matric exams - Umalusi

The quality assurance body says despite a few cases of group copying, the overall exams were free, fair and credible.

The Umalusi council briefed the media on 28 December 2018 on the results of the 2018 final matric exams. Picture: Robinson Nqola/EWN
The Umalusi council briefed the media on 28 December 2018 on the results of the 2018 final matric exams. Picture: Robinson Nqola/EWN
33 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Umalusi says there were no paper leaks in the matric exams this year and it has approved the release of the 2018 results. This is in stark contrast to other years.

Added to this, the council says there were no systemic irregularities that could have compromised the overall integrity of the exam results.

It says there were a few incidents of group copying and those implicated will have their results blocked.

Umalusi chair Professor John Volmink says the fact that no adjustments were made in subjects such as maths, life sciences, and physics shows there’s a significant improvement in the quality of the process.

“Of all the assessment bodies, none of them have given us cause to declare the examinations invalid.”

Volmink says despite a few cases of group copying, the overall exams were free, fair and credible.

“Having studied all the evidence at hand on the management and conduct of the National Senior Certificate examinations administrated by the Department of Basic Education, Umalusi is satisfied that apart from a few incidents, there are no systemic irregularities,” Volmink said.

The council says the release of matric exams in the first week of January should be reconsidered in future because this puts massive pressure on the system.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

