N3TC: Over 1,000 vehicles recorded leaving KZN

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
Go

N3TC: Over 1,000 vehicles recorded leaving KZN

Authorities say there’ve been fewer road fatalities on the N3 between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal this year compared to 2017.

A general view of traffic on the N3 Toll Concession. Picture: @N3Route/Twitter
A general view of traffic on the N3 Toll Concession. Picture: @N3Route/Twitter
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) says hundreds of vehicles are making their way through the N3 northbound as some holidaymakers make their way to their New Year’s Day destinations.

Over 1,300 vehicles passed through the Mooi River Plaza on Thursday, which is a deviation to the trend witnessed this time in previous years where motorists were known to head north later in the year.

Authorities say there’ve been fewer road fatalities on the N3 between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal this year compared to 2017.

Praveen Sunderlall, the road incident manager of N3 Toll Concession, says traffic volumes are moderate: “The traffic at Mooi Plaza is moderate. We’ve just reached over 1,000 vehicles leaving the province. The northbound is moderate, and the south is quiet. We’ve got the N3 in full capacity, all lanes are open, there's some drizzle here and there, but other than that it’s perfect driving conditions.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA