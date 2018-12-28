N3TC: Over 1,000 vehicles recorded leaving KZN
Authorities say there’ve been fewer road fatalities on the N3 between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal this year compared to 2017.
JOHANNESBURG - The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) says hundreds of vehicles are making their way through the N3 northbound as some holidaymakers make their way to their New Year’s Day destinations.
Over 1,300 vehicles passed through the Mooi River Plaza on Thursday, which is a deviation to the trend witnessed this time in previous years where motorists were known to head north later in the year.
Praveen Sunderlall, the road incident manager of N3 Toll Concession, says traffic volumes are moderate: “The traffic at Mooi Plaza is moderate. We’ve just reached over 1,000 vehicles leaving the province. The northbound is moderate, and the south is quiet. We’ve got the N3 in full capacity, all lanes are open, there's some drizzle here and there, but other than that it’s perfect driving conditions.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
