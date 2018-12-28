Most drownings happening at beaches without lifeguards - NSRI

Rescuers have responded to seven drownings over the past week.

CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) says that most of the drownings over the festive season have happened at beaches without lifeguards.

The NSRI’s Craig Lambinon has again appealed to beachgoers to be extra careful when enjoying the water.

“The agency appeals to the public to go to lifeguard protected beaches and only swim in between the lifeguard flags posted. Lifeguards are looking out where the strong rip currents are forming and they post flags to avoid those rip currents.”

