More tests ahead as post-mortem into Seipati Lechoano’s death inconclusive
Lechoano’s body was found in the boot of her car, which was parked in the basement of the Bram Fischer government building where she worked on Monday afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG - A post-mortem on the body of an anti-corruption official has proved inconclusive.
Seipati Lechoano worked in the Free State’s anti-fraud and internal affairs department.
Lechoano’s body was in an advanced state of decomposition and her hands and feet had been tied together.
She also had no physical signs to show the potential cause of death.
Police spokesperson Thandi Mbambo said: “The post-mortem into Seipati Lechoano’s body was conducted and no conclusive results were found due to the state that the body was in. No visible injuries were also picked up. The body will now be taken and referred for further tests, thereafter the body will be released to the family for burial.”
