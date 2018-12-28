Mitchells Plain paramedics robbed at gunpoint
The EMS crew responded to an incident on AZ Berman Drive after it was reported that a man was lying next to the road.
CAPE TOWN - Paramedics from Melomed Hospital were robbed at gunpoint in Mitchells Plain on Friday morning.
When the paramedics stopped, they were attacked and robbed.
Melomed's Salama Joseph explains: "When they stopped, they put their lights on to make themselves visible, the guy suddenly jumped out of the road and put his gun against the windscreen. Then another guy pulled the driver out of the seat and the crew was robbed of their personal belongings."
