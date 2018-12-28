[LISTEN] The 2018 news year in review

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
Go

[LISTEN] The 2018 news year in review

| Zain Johnson and EWN's Charlotte Kilbane unpack the biggest stories that made headlines in 2018.

CAPE TOWN - From Jacob Zuma's exit as president, the state capture inquiry, Zuma's legal fees, Ramaphoria, Cape Town's water crisis and the DA's battle with Patricia de Lille, child murders in the Western Cape and politicians acting disgracefully, 2018 delivered some big news stories.

Zain Johnson and EWN's Charlotte Kilbane unpack the biggest political stories that made headlines this year.

Listen to the audio for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA