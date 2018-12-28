[LISTEN] The 2018 news year in review

CapeTalk | Zain Johnson and EWN's Charlotte Kilbane unpack the biggest stories that made headlines in 2018.

CAPE TOWN - From Jacob Zuma's exit as president, the state capture inquiry, Zuma's legal fees, Ramaphoria, Cape Town's water crisis and the DA's battle with Patricia de Lille, child murders in the Western Cape and politicians acting disgracefully, 2018 delivered some big news stories.

Zain Johnson and EWN's Charlotte Kilbane unpack the biggest political stories that made headlines this year.

Listen to the audio for more.